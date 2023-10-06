Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Takes $217,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

DIS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. 2,952,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,133,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

