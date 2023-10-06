Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Takes $59,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

