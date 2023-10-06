SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $542.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.05.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 97.92%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SandRidge Energy news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $76,678.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 364,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.