SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.31. SAP has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1,129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

