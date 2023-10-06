Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

