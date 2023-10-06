SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 238,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 422,059 shares.The stock last traded at $22.81 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SciPlay Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 9,806.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 13.6% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Further Reading

