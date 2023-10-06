Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

