Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

