SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,771. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.