Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE SCI opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,527,000 after acquiring an additional 380,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 527.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 149,309 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

