Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NYSE:SHG opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $36.64.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
