Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SHG opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 110,070 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

