Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

