Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIG. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,618 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.