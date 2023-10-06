Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,152 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.91. 76,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.55 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.