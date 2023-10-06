Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,864 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 1.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in DexCom by 103.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. 925,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,549 shares of company stock worth $1,275,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

