Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $24.84 on Friday, hitting $544.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.33. The company has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

