Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

