Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $29,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $100,563,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $859.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,847. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $916.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

