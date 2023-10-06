Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,103 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10,344.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,044 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 251,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -558.44 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

