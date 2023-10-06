Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 112047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $624.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sinclair by 300.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.