SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
SK Telecom Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
