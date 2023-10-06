SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SK Telecom Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 46,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 136.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 6.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 39.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

