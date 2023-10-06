Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 135,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 278,522 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.82 million. Analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $11,214,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

