Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sleep Number

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.39 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 30.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.