SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.22. 8,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 235,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

