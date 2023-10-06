Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,082,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 491,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

