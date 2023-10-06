S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $83,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $360.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.93. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

