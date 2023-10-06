Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.