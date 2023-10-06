Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

