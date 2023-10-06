Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.88. 459,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,555. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $147.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -445.39, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,958 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,746. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

