STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.