Stantec (NYSE:STN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Stantec has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 812,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.