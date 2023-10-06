Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

