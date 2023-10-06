State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $461.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.09. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.52.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

