State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

