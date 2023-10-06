State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

