State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $204.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

