State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 208,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 133,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.