State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.48 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $616.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $662.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

