State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,498 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.