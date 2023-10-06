State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,290 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $191.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $187.20 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.