State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 947 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $634.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $684.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

