Status Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $91.55 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,702.98 or 0.99994533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

