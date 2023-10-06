Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Steelcase alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,917.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.