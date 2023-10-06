STERIS (NYSE:STE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STE opened at $222.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.67 and a 200 day moving average of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

