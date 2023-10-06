StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Affimed Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 98,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

