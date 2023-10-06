StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 404,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 849,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 96,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 49,698 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

