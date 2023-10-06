StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $493,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Overstock.com by 56.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

