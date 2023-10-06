StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

