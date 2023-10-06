StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NYSE PAAS opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

