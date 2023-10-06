StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

