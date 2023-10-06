StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Performant Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.
